UPDATE 1-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Report points to zero oil market surplus in 2017 (Adds details from report)
SANTIAGO, July 31 Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday it is open to reviewing the value of assets put towards a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion in its Chilean affiliate Enersis, after shareholders and analysts said the assets were overvalued.
Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from at least two-thirds of shareholders for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.
Hector Lopez, Endesa's director general for strategy and development, told reporters in Santiago after meeting shareholders that the company had made a separate valuation of the assets and saw a "certain space" to reach agreement on their value.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Report points to zero oil market surplus in 2017 (Adds details from report)
MILAN, Feb 13 Asian spot prices for LNG delivery in March fell during the week ended Feb. 10 on weak demand and steady supplies despite loading disruptions caused by bad weather at some Australian ports.
LONDON, Feb 13 World stocks and bond yields rose on Monday, lifted by a re-emergence of so-called "Trump trades" as investors bet that the U.S. president's tax reform plans will boost economic growth and corporate profits.