(Updates with quotes, background)

By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, July 31 Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday it is open to reviewing the value of assets put toward a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion in its Chilean affiliate Enersis, after shareholders and analysts said the assets were over-valued.

Enersis said last week it would seek approval in September from at least two-thirds of shareholders for the increase, in which parent Endesa could participate with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Hector Lopez, Endesa's director general for strategy and development, told reporters in Santiago after meeting shareholders that the company had made a separate valuation of the assets.

"We think there is a certain space to be able to reach a deal on an adequate valuation of the assets," Lopez said.

Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question.

AFP Capital, which holds a 2.8 percent stake in Enersis, said it "strongly opposes the completion of the measure announced by Enersis and will make use of all the legal actions needed to defend the assets of its clients".

Endesa, majority owned by Italy's Enel, already owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company.

"With the available information we're led to believe that this operation is solely justified due to Enel's situation, which has needed to reduce investments, plan asset sales and cut back on dividend payments because of its debt levels," AFP Capital said in a statement.

Even with Endesa's 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds approval it needs to give the deal the green light.

Enersis plans to use proceeds from the capital increase to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests.

Through the assets Endesa intends to use to fund the capital increase, Enersis would beef up its installed generating capacity to 16,750 megawatts, from a current 14,832 megawatts, placing the firm as the region's top generator.

The regional energy company has said it plans to invest around $6.8 billion in the next five years, including $2.5 billion on generation and $4.3 billion on distribution. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)