MADRID, Sept 22 Spanish electricity firm Endesa
is considering paying out a new multi-billion-euro
special dividend, handing cash to controlling shareholder Enel
as the Italian utility cuts debt, a source with
knowledge of the transaction said.
Endesa, 92-percent owned by Enel, last week approved the
8.25 billion euro ($10.6 billion) sale of its Latin American
assets to its Italian parent, and has already announced it plans
to issue a special dividend to shareholders for the exactly same
amount with the proceeds.
The new dividend would be financed through loans, the source
said. It comes as Enel, which is seeking to cut its huge debt
pile, weighs up its option for Endesa. The Italian firm has said
it could sell up to 22 percent of its stake to boost its
free-floating capital.
"The idea is to leverage the company (Endesa) ... and to use
the funds to pay a dividend," the source said, adding the size
of the payout had not yet been decided.
Endesa declined to comment, while Enel was not immediately
available for comment.
Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday
that the company planned a new 7.5-billion-euro dividend, while
Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore said it would likely be closer to 5-6
billion euros.
Enel - Italy's most indebted utility - is looking to cut its
net debt to about 37 billion euros at the end of the year from
41.5 billion at the end of March to keep its investment grade
rating, partly through selling assets.
Selling the Endesa stake would raise cash to pay down debt
but could also fund fast-growing businesses in South America,
offsetting a slowdown in its core Spanish and Italian markets.
Enel also has assets in Eastern Europe it could sell.
Endesa, meanwhile, is predominantly focused on its domestic
market after the Latin American disposals.
(1 US dollar = 0.7779 euro)
