MADRID Nov 21 Italy's Enel said on Friday it would raise up to 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from the sale of shares in its Spanish subsidiary Endesa in one of Spain's biggest stock placements in seven years.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, will sell the stake of up to 22 percent of Endesa as part of wider plans to raise more than 4 billion euros from disposals to help it cut debt and maintain its investment-grade credit ratings.

Enel said on Friday it would price the issue at 13.5 euros per share, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

Enel said it would sell 167 million shares to institutional investors, not including additional shares known as a greenshoe option, and 34.8 million shares to retail investors.

To cut its debt, Enel is also looking to sell its 66 percent stake in Slovak generating company Slovenske Elektrarne and assets in Romania though some analysts say the deals might not be finalised before year end. (1 US dollar = 0.7975 euro) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez and Jane Merriman)