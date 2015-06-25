* CVC, KKR studying a bid for Enel's Spanish unit

* Macquarie also said to be interested in Endesa

* Citigroup is advising on the offer

* Enel does not comment, had said would not cut Endesa stake (Adds details on potential offer, quotes, share reaction)

By Andrés González, Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes

MADRID/LONDON/MILAN, June 25 Private equity funds CVC and KKR are studying a bid for a "meaningful" stake in Endesa, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy energy group Enel, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Seven sources told Reuters the buyout funds were in early stage talks to submit an offer to Enel and they could team up in a consortium that could also include infrastructure fund Macquarie.

Citigroup is advising on the offer, two of the sources said.

Enel declined to comment but sources close to the company said it had no interest in selling part or all of its 70 percent stake in Endesa, which is currently valued at around 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion). Endesa also declined to comment.

The sources said the review by the funds started several weeks ago and any potential offer may not be presented until later this year, depending both on the final interest of the buyers as well as Spain's political situation with a general election due by the end of the year.

"An offer is currently being prepared but nothing has been presented to Enel yet," said one of the sources who is directly involved in the process, speaking on condition of anonymity .

Another source said the funds may find it hard to buy 100 percent of Endesa but would likely try to form a consortium and buy a stake that gives them enough influence to manage the asset. "It has to be a meaningful stake," said the source, also directly involved in the talks.

CVC and Citigroup declined to comment. KKR and Macquarie did not return calls seeking comment.

Shares in Endesa jumped 2.5 percent to 17.62 euros on the news while shares in parent group Enel were up 1.2 percent at 1.24 euros at 0951 GMT. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid, Freya Berry in London and Alberto sisto in Rome, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Keith Weir)