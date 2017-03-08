MILAN, March 8 Italian utility Enel
denied on Wednesday a press report regarding the possible sale
to investment funds of its controlling stake in Spanish unit
Endesa.
Spanish paper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that
CVC, Blackstone and KKR were interested in acquiring the
utility's stake in Endesa, valued at 15 billion euros.
"Enel once again denies any rumour relating to a possible
sale of Endesa as purely old groundless speculation," Enel said
in an emailed comment.
Enel, one of Europe's biggest utilities, owns 70.14 percent
of Endesa.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)