MILAN, June 15 Italy's biggest utility Enel
said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell
Endesa Ireland to Scottish and Southern Energy for 270 million
euros ($340.11 million).
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, said the sale will
have a positive impact on its net debt to the tune of around 382
million euros.
In a statement Enel said its Spanish unit Endesa, which
controls Endesa Ireland, is expected to close the sale in the
third quarter.
Enel, which operates in some 40 countries worldwide and
sells power and gas to around 61 million customers, is focusing
on strengthening its balance sheet as it moves to cut debt to 30
billion euros in 2016 from last year's 44.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7939 euros)
