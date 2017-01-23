WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Monday it had settled allegations that Endo
Pharmaceuticals violated antitrust law when it agreed
to pay rivals Watson Laboratories and Impax to delay introducing
generic versions of two painkillers.
The FTC filed charges against Watson, and Allergan Plc
, accusing it of breaking the law by reaching an
agreement with Endo to block a generic competitor for the local
anesthetic Lidoderm.
The FTC also filed an administrative complaint against
Impax, saying it reached an illegal agreement with Endo in 2010
to prevent Impax from marketing a generic copy of
Endo's painkiller Opana ER.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)