BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
June 24 Drugmaker Endo International Plc said it would buy privately owned DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc for $575 million in cash.
The deal, expected to add to Endo's 2014 adjusted earnings per share, has an additional cash consideration of up to $25 million, on achieving certain sales milestones. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology