March 14 The benefits of Endo International
Plc's long-acting opioid painkiller no longer outweigh
its risks, an independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration concluded on Tuesday.
The drug, Opana ER, is a long-acting variation of
oxymorphine that is intended to treat pain severe enough to
require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
The advisory committee meeting was called to address the
high abuse rate of Opana ER and other oxymorphone opioids, in
context of the epidemic of opioid abuse, overdose and addiction
which experts partly attribute to the unrestricted prescription
of narcotic painkillers.
