UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 28 Endo International Plc reported a 15.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, largely driven by demand for its newly launched generic drugs, quetiapine and ezetimibe.
The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $3.34 billion, or $14.98 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $118.46 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a $3.5 billion asset impairment charge in the latest quarter, related to its generics reporting unit.
Total revenue rose to $1.24 billion from $1.07 billion.
Quetiapine is an anti-psychotic drug and ezetimibe is used to treat cholesterol.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.