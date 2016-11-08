Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Endo International Plc reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for generic drugs it acquired through its purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals last year.
The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $218.9 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.05 billion, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $884.3 million from $745.7 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.