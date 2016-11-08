Nov 8 Endo International Plc reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for generic drugs it acquired through its purchase of Par Pharmaceuticals last year.

The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $218.9 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.05 billion, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $884.3 million from $745.7 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)