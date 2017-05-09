BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Endo International Plc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its newly launched generic drugs.
However, the drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $173.8 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $133.9 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company booked an asset impairment charge of $204 million in the latest quarter.
Total revenue rose to $1.04 billion from $963.5 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: