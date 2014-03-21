Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
March 21 Endocyte Inc said its experimental cancer drug, when used in combination with an approved treatment, improved survival rates without the disease worsening in a mid-stage study on patients with recurrent non-small cell lung cancer.
The company said the risk of the disease worsening or death was reduced by 25 percent for patients treated with the drug combination, compared with patients who only took the approved treatment.
The trial tested the drug, vintafolide, in combination with a chemotherapy drug known as docetaxel in 199 patients who failed one prior treatment with chemotherapy.
The company's shares, which were halted prior to the news, closed at $14.64 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.