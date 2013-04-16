April 16 Reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said safety data on Endo Health Solutions Inc's testosterone injection Aveed was "concerning," and showed the therapy was associated with severe and immediate post-injection adverse events.

No deaths were reported from the post-injection reactions, but resuscitations and hospitalizations were required in some cases, the reviewers said in documents posted on the FDA's website on Tuesday. ()

The FDA's advisory panel will vote on the drug's safety profile on Thursday.

Endo is seeking approval for Aveed as replacement therapy in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of testosterone hormone.