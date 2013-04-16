April 16 Reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said safety data on Endo Health Solutions Inc's
testosterone injection Aveed was "concerning," and
showed the therapy was associated with severe and immediate
post-injection adverse events.
No deaths were reported from the post-injection reactions,
but resuscitations and hospitalizations were required in some
cases, the reviewers said in documents posted on the FDA's
website on Tuesday. ()
The FDA's advisory panel will vote on the drug's safety
profile on Thursday.
Endo is seeking approval for Aveed as replacement therapy in
adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or
absence of testosterone hormone.