* FDA staff says data shows severe adverse events
* FDA staff says no known ways to prevent reactions
April 16 Reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said safety data on Endo Health Solutions Inc's
twice-rejected testosterone injection Aveed was
"concerning" and showed that the therapy was associated with
severe and immediate post-injection adverse events.
No deaths were reported from the post-injection reactions,
but resuscitations and hospitalizations were required in some
cases, the reviewers said in documents posted on the FDA's
website on Tuesday. ()
"There are no known approaches to predict or prevent the
occurrence of an Aveed-related severe post-injection reaction
for any patient," the FDA reviewers said.
"It is unclear whether a 'slowly administered' intramuscular
injection or a 30 minute post-injection wait time in the
healthcare provider's office will entirely mitigate this risk."
Endo is seeking approval for Aveed as a replacement therapy
in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or
absence of testosterone hormone.
The FDA first denied approval to the therapy in 2008, citing
safety concerns, and then again in 2009 as it continued to
believe that the drug's risks outweighed its benefits.
However, the reviewers said on Tuesday that the drug met the
regulatory requirement for efficacy for a testosterone
replacement indication.
The reviewers said that while considering a risk management
strategy for Aveed, the primary benefit of the drug would be to
administer fewer injections in a patient population that has a
variety of other treatment options available.
Endo's failure to accurately characterize the drug's use,
the consistent high rate of adverse events, and its
"unwillingness to acknowledge or effectively address possible
increased rates is concerning," the FDA staff said.
The FDA's advisory panel will vote on the drug's safety
profile and approval on Thursday.
"We expect a conservative advisory panel on April 18 due to
the poor risk/benefit profile of Aveed and are not assigning any
additional value to this product in our model," Cantor
Fitzgerald analyst Irina Rivkind said.
The most commonly reported adverse events were acne,
fatigue, cough, injection site pain, insomnia and sinusitis,
among others.
Aveed, or testosterone undecanoate, is a long-acting
formulation of testosterone in castor oil and benzyl benzoate,
and is intended for intramuscular injection.
"We think that Aveed, if unexpectedly approved, could
conservatively attain revenues in the $300 million range and add
approximately $3 to Endo valuation," Rivkind added.
She has a "hold" rating and a $34 price target on Endo
shares.
Endo shares were up 1 percent at $34.64 on the Nasdaq in
late-morning trading.