* Q3 adj EPS $1.25 vs est $1.18
* Q3 rev jumps 71 pct to $759.1 mln
* Reaffirms 2011 outlook
Oct 27 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc
posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, boosted
by strong sales across its segments, and reaffirmed its
full-year outlook.
For the third quarter, the company reported a net income of
$40.6 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $54.2 million,
or 46 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.25 a share.
Total revenue surged 71 percent to $759.1 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 a share, excluding
special items, on revenue of $747.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of $4.55-$4.65
per share, and revenue of $2.72-$2.80 billion. Analysts are
expecting a profit of $4.58 a share, excluding items, on revenue
of $2.73 billion.
Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo's shares closed at
$30.10 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)