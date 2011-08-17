* Says to end collaboration on Grunenthal's pain drug Axomadol

* Had gained rights to develop and market drug in Feb '09 (Follows alerts)

Aug 17 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc said it discontinued development of its experimental back-pain drug after it failed in a mid-stage trial in June.

In February 2009, Endo gained exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights from Germany's Grunenthal to develop and market Axomadol, a remedy for lower back pain.

"We have appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with Grunenthal on this program and they have been an excellent partner," Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo said.

In June, the company said Axomadol failed to meet the goals of a mid-stage trial.

Shares of Endo Pharmaceuticals closed at $31.81 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)