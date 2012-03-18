FRANKFURT, March 18 German commercial
broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 is to buy a majority stake
in British movie and television producer Endor from producer
Hilary Bevan Jones, the head of ProSieben's production unit Red
Arrow told a German newspaper.
"We are reaching a new dimension with the takeover of
British production company Endor," Handelsblatt daily cited Jan
Frouman as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on
Monday.
The paper said he declined to say how much ProSieben was
paying for the stake.
Frouman also said the company was in talks to make
acquisitions in the United States. "We are talking to a number
of production companies in the United States. We could imagine
buying further companies in the world's biggest TV market."
