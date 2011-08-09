* Q2 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.06

Aug 9 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc , which narrowly missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, raised its full-year outlook on expansion in its device and services business segment.

The company now sees 2011 adjusted earnings of $4.55-$4.65 per share compared with its earlier forecast of $4.20-$4.30 a share.

It expects sales of $2.72-$2.8 billion compared with its prior forecast of $2.35-$2.45 billion.

Analysts, on average, are expecting adjusted earnings of $4.46 a share on revenue of $2.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In June, Endo completed its $2.9 billion acquisition of American Medical Systems Inc that boosted the devices and services business portfolio of its urology segment.

Second-quarter net income was $54.6 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $51.5 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.05 a share, missing analysts' estimates of $1.06 as operating costs increased.

Revenue rose 53 percent to $607.6 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $596.3 million.

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo's shares closed at $31.58 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)