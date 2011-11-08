* Deal values Endurance at $1 billion-source
Nov 7 Warburg Pincus LLC and Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) said on Monday they would buy a majority stake in a
hosting and online services firm from private equity outfit
Accel-KKR, seeking to tap growth in the cloud services market.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but a person familiar
with the matter said the firm, Endurance International Group,
would change hands for about $1 billion, or 7.5 times forward
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Accel-KKR bought its majority stake in Endurance in October
2008, leaving the company's senior management team with a stake
in the company. Under the new deal, Endurance's management and
Accel-KKR will continue to hold an interest.
Warburg Pincus's stake in Endurance will be more than 50
percent, the person familiar with the matter said. Credit
Suisse arranged $350 million in first-lien debt for the deal,
the person added.
Founded in 1997, Endurance offers web hosting accounts to
over 1.9 million customers, managing more than 7.7 million
domains and delivering over 5 million applications through its
proprietary cloud-based platform.
Looking for cheaper alternatives to run their businesses,
many small- and medium-sized firms are migrating to hosting
their applications on the cloud. These applications run on
servers and hardware provided by companies like Endurance.
The popularity of such services makes Endurance a growth
rather than a cost play for Warburg Pincus and GS Capital
Partners, Goldman Sachs's private equity arm, said the person
familiar with the matter.
Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX and Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton LLP advised Warburg Pincus on the deal, while Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Endurance and
Accel-KKR.
