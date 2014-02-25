UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 25 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc, which provides Internet domain names, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in subscribers.
The company's shares rose as much as 16 percent to $16.11 in trading after the bell.
Net loss attributable to Endurance fell to $67.5 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $72.6 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $136.4 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company said total subscribers rose 8.7 percent to about 3.5 million as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts