Oct 4 Insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance
Inc, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc, has firmed
up plans to acquire U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty
Holdings Ltd, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could be valued at about $6.5 billion, will
be announced as soon as Wednesday, the Nikkei said. [s.nikkei.com/1W2QpaG
]
Sompo Japan will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares
without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, the
Nikkei said.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Endurance Specialty
Holdings were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)