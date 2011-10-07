* Also expects losses of $41 mln related to reinsurances
* To record $21 mln related to Hurricane Irene
Oct 7 Property and casualty insurance and
reinsurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
said initial estimates of its third-quarter catastrophe losses
totalled $57 million from various natural disasters during the
quarter.
The Bermuda-based company also expects to record $41 million
of estimated losses related to aggregate catastrophe
reinsurances of insurance companies in the Midwest.
Endurance expects $26 million of losses related to the July
Danish flood, $21 million related to Hurricane Irene and $11
million related to the September Texas brushfires in the third
quarter, it said in a statement.
Insurers Tower Group Inc and Assurant Inc
had earlier announced catastrophe losses for the quarter.
Endurance Specialty shares were down 1 percent at $34.48 in
early morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)