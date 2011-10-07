* Also expects losses of $41 mln related to reinsurances

* To record $21 mln related to Hurricane Irene (Follows Alerts)

Oct 7 Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd said initial estimates of its third-quarter catastrophe losses totalled $57 million from various natural disasters during the quarter.

The Bermuda-based company also expects to record $41 million of estimated losses related to aggregate catastrophe reinsurances of insurance companies in the Midwest.

Endurance expects $26 million of losses related to the July Danish flood, $21 million related to Hurricane Irene and $11 million related to the September Texas brushfires in the third quarter, it said in a statement.

Insurers Tower Group Inc and Assurant Inc had earlier announced catastrophe losses for the quarter.

Endurance Specialty shares were down 1 percent at $34.48 in early morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)