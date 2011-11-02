Nov 2 Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust
priced its initial public offering of 13.2 million
trust units at $22 per unit -- below its expected price range.
The offering raised $290.4 million in proceeds. Enduro had
planned to sell the trust units at $23-$25 apiece.
Austin, Texas-based Enduro, which postponed its IPO earlier
this year, had originally filed to raise up to $375 million in
May.
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs & Co, RBC
Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities were joint
book-running managers of the IPO.
Enduro's trust units are expected to start trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "NDRO."
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)