Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* IPO was due to price Aug. 11
* Markets 'so screwed up,' Enduro trustee says (Adds trustee comment)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust postponed its initial public offering as the stock market's slide worsened on Monday.
Enduro's (NDRO.N) IPO was scheduled to price on Aug. 11, but that has been postponed, Scott Sweet, senior managing partner at research firm IPO Boutique, wrote in a note to clients.
"The markets are so screwed up Enduro decided that it may not be a good week to price this," said Michael Ulrich, a vice president at Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co, the trustee of Enduro Royalty.
Enduro filed to raise more than $300 million in an IPO in May.
Enduro Royalty Trust gets 80 percent of the net profit from oil and natural gas produced by Enduro Resource Partners' properties in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Jon Brumley, chief executive of Enduro Resource Partners, did not return a call on Monday seeking comment. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Phil Berlowitz and John Wallace)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.