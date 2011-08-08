* IPO was due to price Aug. 11

* Markets 'so screwed up,' Enduro trustee says (Adds trustee comment)

By Alistair Barr

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust postponed its initial public offering as the stock market's slide worsened on Monday.

Enduro's (NDRO.N) IPO was scheduled to price on Aug. 11, but that has been postponed, Scott Sweet, senior managing partner at research firm IPO Boutique, wrote in a note to clients.

"The markets are so screwed up Enduro decided that it may not be a good week to price this," said Michael Ulrich, a vice president at Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co, the trustee of Enduro Royalty.

Enduro filed to raise more than $300 million in an IPO in May.

Enduro Royalty Trust gets 80 percent of the net profit from oil and natural gas produced by Enduro Resource Partners' properties in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Jon Brumley, chief executive of Enduro Resource Partners, did not return a call on Monday seeking comment. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Phil Berlowitz and John Wallace)