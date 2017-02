WARSAW Jan 23 Poland's utility Enea considers investing in local coal miner Bogdanka to gain direct access to coal used for energy production, Enea's deputy chief executive said on Monday.

"We are considering such an idea and we are running a deep analysis of it now," Krzysztof Zborowski said in an interview for TVN CNBC channel. "We have also thought about that before."

"This is in a study phase, but privately I think that creating a line from extraction, through production and sale does make a lot of sense." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)