Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
WARSAW May 28 The state-controlled supervisory board at Poland's utility Enea is seeking to double the 2011 dividend payout to 212 million zlotys ($61 mln) from nearly 107 million originally proposed by the management, the company said on Monday.
Enea, Poland's no.3 utility, posted an unconsolidated net profit of 358 million zlotys last year.
Poland earmarked 8 billion zlotys in dividend incomes from state-run companies in this year's budget.
($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry said on Tuesday that 207 green energy vehicles are applying for official approval for road use, amid increased oversight of the country's massive subsidy scheme promoting the segment.
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.