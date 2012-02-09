WARSAW Feb 9 Poland is considering a merger of state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa after failing to win regulatory approval for combining Energa with the country's top electricity group PGE, a deputy treasury minister said.

"Shareholders in Enea and Energa still have to approve the merger, but such an option is being considered," Pawel Tamborski told reporters on Thursday.

He also said Poland plans to float real estate holding PHN on the Warsaw bourse in the first half and may sell a stake in the firm to a sector investor, as earlier reported by Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, writing by Maciej Onoszko)