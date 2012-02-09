WARSAW Feb 9 Poland is considering a
merger of state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa
after failing to win regulatory approval for combining Energa
with the country's top electricity group PGE, a deputy
treasury minister said.
"Shareholders in Enea and Energa still have to approve the
merger, but such an option is being considered," Pawel Tamborski
told reporters on Thursday.
He also said Poland plans to float real estate holding PHN
on the Warsaw bourse in the first half and may sell a stake in
the firm to a sector investor, as earlier reported by Reuters.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski, writing
by Maciej Onoszko)