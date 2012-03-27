WARSAW, March 27 Poland plans to privatise utilities Energa and Enea through the Warsaw Stock Exchange as part of a broader aim to privatise 300 state-controlled companies by the end of 2013, the Polish government said on Tuesday.

The treasury, which oversees state assets, targets an income of 15 billion zlotys ($4.9 billion) from stake sales in 2012-2013. ($1 = 3.0950 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)