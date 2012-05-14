WARSAW May 14 Poland's No.3 utility Enea
reported broadly flat net profit for the first quarter
on Monday, beating expectations as a better result in its
generation business offset a weaker trading performance.
The state-controlled group said it earned 249 million zlotys
($75.9 million) compared to 246 million in the same period last
year. Analysts polled by Reuters expected 235 million.
Enea's power generation in the first quarter rose 3 percent
to nearly 3 million megawatt-hours (MWh), with the bulk coming
from Kozienice, a coal-fired power plant the group is expanding
at the cost of several billion zlotys.
Generation was further boosted by the full consolidation of
results from a Bialystok-based combined heat and power plant
taken over by Enea in June 2011.
Enea also said it paid 476 million zlotys for a 50 megawatt
windfarm it bought three weeks ago.
($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys)
