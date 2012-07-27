WARSAW, July 27 Poland's chamber of appeal on
Friday cleared a consortium led by builder Polimex to
carry out a 6.3 billion zlotys ($1.84 billion) contract to build
a coal-fired unit for state-controlled utility Enea,
Enea deputy chief executive said on Friday.
"We are ready to sign a contract even tommorow. Now we're
waiting for the consortium reaction," Krzysztof Zborowski told
Reuters.
The chamber KIO, which settles disputes between bidders for
public procurements, turned down an appeal from a consortium of
China National Electric Engineering Co. and China Overseas
Engineering Group Co.
The 900-1000 megawatt power unit that will be built together
by Polimex and a unit of Japanese group Hitachi in
Kozienice is a key part of Poland's ambitious investment
programme bent on accommodating growing energy demand.
($1 = 3.4165 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)