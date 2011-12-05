* Enea, PGNiG are closing talks on 800-900 MW gas-powered plant

* Enea plans PLN 5 bln bond issue for banks

* Enea reiterates plans 30-60 pct dividend payout from 2011 profit (Adds detail, Enea quotes)

WARSAW, Dec 5 Polish utility Enea is finalising talks with gas monopoly PGNiG over a jointly built gas-powered plant and is also working on a 5 billion zloty ($1.5 billion) bond issue, Enea officials said on Monday.

The two state-controlled companies plan a 800-900 megawatt bloc in Kozienice in central Poland.

"We want to secure financing for our 10-year investment program worth 18.5 billion zlotys," Enea chief financial officer Hubert Rozpedek told Reuters.

"We want to launch a programme of bond issuance for banks worth around 5 billion zlotys," he added. "We believe that if investments go according to plan in 2012 around 1 billion zlotys from the issuance will be on the market."

The company's CEO reiterated that investors should expect Enea's dividend payout to be30-60 percent of 2011 net profit. ($1 = 3.3376 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)