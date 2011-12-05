* Enea, PGNiG are closing talks on 800-900 MW gas-powered
plant
* Enea plans PLN 5 bln bond issue for banks
* Enea reiterates plans 30-60 pct dividend payout from 2011
profit
(Adds detail, Enea quotes)
WARSAW, Dec 5 Polish utility Enea
is finalising talks with gas monopoly PGNiG
over a jointly built gas-powered plant and is also working on a
5 billion zloty ($1.5 billion) bond issue, Enea officials said
on Monday.
The two state-controlled companies plan a 800-900 megawatt
bloc in Kozienice in central Poland.
"We want to secure financing for our 10-year investment
program worth 18.5 billion zlotys," Enea chief financial officer
Hubert Rozpedek told Reuters.
"We want to launch a programme of bond issuance for banks
worth around 5 billion zlotys," he added. "We believe that if
investments go according to plan in 2012 around 1 billion zlotys
from the issuance will be on the market."
The company's CEO reiterated that investors should expect
Enea's dividend payout to be30-60 percent of 2011 net profit.
($1 = 3.3376 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)