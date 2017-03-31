AMSTERDAM, March 31 Dutch publicly owned utility Eneco said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Belgian subsidiary of Italian power company Eni, adding that the deal would allow it to invest more in local wind power and solar energy.

Eneco disclosed no financial details of the transaction, which will see it become the owner of Eni Gas & Power NV and Eni Wind Belgium NV. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Alexander Smith)