MILAN Dec 10 Italy's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Enel for alleged abuse of a dominant market position, potentially casting a shadow over the power utility's efforts to help the government roll out a domestic fiber-optic network.

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the authority said it was investigating whether Enel, Italy's biggest power utility, was hampering fair competition in the smart metering business, which measures electricity consumption.

"The case concerns the hypothesis of an abuse of a dominant position by Enel ... hampering in various ways the operation of a competing company in this sector and threatening the competitive development of those innovative services," it added.

Police and the authority also searched the offices of Enel's distribution unit, the parent company and other associated companies on Thursday, the watchdog said, adding it expected to conclude the investigation by the end of next year.

The probe follows a complaint by Rome-based telecommunications group Acotel.

Enel said it was fully collaborating with the authorities and had "always acted in accordance with the regulatory framework in force and had never posed any obstacle to the full and legitimate exercise of competition".

The utility, which next year will start rolling out a second generation of smart meters, was planning to use that infrastructure to help build a nationwide fiber-optic network, one of the priority projects of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to modernise Italy's laggard economy.

Enel has said it would deploy new smart meters in around 33 million households over the next four years and is ready to allow the pipes it uses to connect these meters to host telecom cables.

