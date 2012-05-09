FLORENCE Italy May 9 The head of Italy's
biggest utility Enel said on Wednesday Argentina is a
strategic country for the group, adding he felt sure the
Argentinian government would see the need to raise power tariffs
to attract investments.
Last month Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top
energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol,
citing insufficient investment.
The European Union has said it will soon take measures
against Argentina over its decision to expropriate Repsol's
stake in YPF.
"Argentina is a strategic country. Today we are experiencing
a moment of difficulty on the tariffs front," Conti said on the
sidelines of a conference.
Enel controls Argentine power distributor Edesur.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, did not need to tap
the debt market after the 3 billion euro retail bond it issued
at the beginning of the year, Conti said.
"We don't need to at the moment. We are tranquil and
relaxed," he said.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Stephen Jewkes)