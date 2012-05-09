* Argentina is strategic country for Enel - CEO
* Europe to take measures against Argentina on expropriation
* Latin America accounts for some 20 pct of Enel core
earnings
(Releads, adds comment, shares)
FLORENCE, Italy May 9 Italy's biggest utility
Enel said on Wednesday that Argentina remained a
strategic country for the utility as a spat between Europe and
Buenos Aires over asset expropriation escalates.
Last month Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top
energy company YPF from Spanish oil group Repsol
, citing insufficient investment.
The European Union has said it will soon take measures
against Argentina over its decision to take over Repsol's stake
in YPF.
"Today we are experiencing a moment of difficulty on the
tariffs front. We are confident the Argentine government will
see it needs to increase tariffs... to encourage investments in
the country," Enel Chief Executive Fulvio Conti said on the
sidelines of a conference.
Enel, through its subsidiary Endesa, is the largest
private utility in Argentina where it controls Argentine power
distributor Edesur.
Argentina's decision to seize control of YPF angered its
biggest trade partners, who were already losing patience with
protectionist measures taken by Latin America's third-largest
economy.
Argentina is an extremely small part of Enel's business but
worries are that problems there could have wider repercussions.
"If anything happened to its Argentine investment it would
raise the risk profile for the group's activities in the whole
of Latin America," a Milan analyst said.
In 2011 Latin America accounted for about 20 percent of the
group's core earnings.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)