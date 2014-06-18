ROME, June 18 Italy's biggest utility Enel
aims to sell assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt
reduction target, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
"There has been interest for the East European assets," the
source said. Enel declined to comment.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, has pledged to sell
assets worth around 4.4 billion euros ($6 billion) this year to
help cut its debt pile.
Enel is aiming to cut net debt to about 37 billion euros in
2014. At the end of March it was 41.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)