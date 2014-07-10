MILAN, July 10 Italian energy group Enel said on Thursday its board agreed on a plan to sell its power generation assets in Slovakia and its distribution and sales assets in Romania.

The sale of the holdings in Slovakia and Romania are part of a broader 6 billion euro programme of asset sales begun in 2013 and aimed at reducing Enel's debt.

The Slovakian and Romanian assets, together with other non-strategic assets, will contribute more than 4.4 billion euros ($6 billion), the company said in a statement.

The disposals will involve a 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne in Slovakia; 64.4 percent in Enel Distributie Muntenia SA and Enel Energie Muntenia SA; 51 percent in Enel Distributie Banat SA, Enel Distributie Dobrogea SA and Enel Energie SA; and all of Enel Romania Srl. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jane Baird)