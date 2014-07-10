BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with community Health Systems Management team
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
MILAN, July 10 Italian energy group Enel said on Thursday its board agreed on a plan to sell its power generation assets in Slovakia and its distribution and sales assets in Romania.
The sale of the holdings in Slovakia and Romania are part of a broader 6 billion euro programme of asset sales begun in 2013 and aimed at reducing Enel's debt.
The Slovakian and Romanian assets, together with other non-strategic assets, will contribute more than 4.4 billion euros ($6 billion), the company said in a statement.
The disposals will involve a 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne in Slovakia; 64.4 percent in Enel Distributie Muntenia SA and Enel Energie Muntenia SA; 51 percent in Enel Distributie Banat SA, Enel Distributie Dobrogea SA and Enel Energie SA; and all of Enel Romania Srl. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jane Baird)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.