MILAN Oct 17 Italy's biggest utility Enel has set preliminary yield guidance on a two-tranche bond for which it opened books on Monday, sources close to the deal said.

The sources said that preliminary indications pointed to a yield of around 300 basis points over the mid-swap rate for the tranche maturing in June 2015, and at a spread of around 360 basis points over midswap for the seven-year tranche.

(Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)