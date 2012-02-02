MILAN Feb 2 Italian utility Enel's soon-to-be-launched bond for retail investors will yield a minimum of 300 basis points above benchmark rates, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Enel is expected to launch a fixed-rate tranche and a floating rate tranche of the six-year bond for a total amount of between 1.5 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($4 billion).

The bond should be launched Monday. Sources said the fixed-rate tranche yield will be calculated in relation to the midswap rate of the same duration, and the floating-rate bond yield will be calculated on the basis of six-month Euribor. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)