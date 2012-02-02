MILAN Feb 2 Italian utility Enel's
soon-to-be-launched bond for retail investors will
yield a minimum of 300 basis points above benchmark rates,
sources close to the deal said on Thursday.
Enel is expected to launch a fixed-rate tranche and a
floating rate tranche of the six-year bond for a total amount of
between 1.5 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($4 billion).
The bond should be launched Monday. Sources said the
fixed-rate tranche yield will be calculated in relation to the
midswap rate of the same duration, and the floating-rate bond
yield will be calculated on the basis of six-month Euribor.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)