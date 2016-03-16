ROME, March 16 The board of Italy's biggest utility Enel will examine on March 22 a proposal to help develop the country's fibre-optic network with Vodafone and Vimpelcom's Wind, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

"On March 22 I will propose to the board an agreement with Vodafone and Wind regarding 250 cities," the executive told a Senate hearing without giving details.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak)