MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest utility Enel has written to the Italian communications regulator over a possible role in developing a national ultrafast broadband network, a move that could put pressure on phone group Telecom Italia.

Enel, which is controlled by the Italian government, wrote a letter to the regulator on April 14 saying its domestic network could be used to help roll out fiber optic cables more cheaply.

"Enel believes it can help develop a key infrastructure for the future of the country," Enel's head of Italy Carlo Tamburi said in the letter to AGCOM, which Reuters saw on Monday.

Enel said its contribution would be done "in a synergic way with what the telecoms operators have done and planned" bringing clear benefits to industrial and low urbanised areas. (Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni)