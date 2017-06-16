ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender
to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two
sources said on Friday.
Open Fiber, the broadband infrastructure company owned by
utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP), won the tender with a bid of 800 million euros
($893.7 million), one of the sources said.
None of Italy's major telecom groups, including former
monopolist Telecom Italia, took part in the bid.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing
by Steve Scherer)