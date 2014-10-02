ROME Oct 2 Italian utility Enel has no plans to change the guidance it has given for debt and dividends this year, the group's CEO said on Thursday.

"We have given our guidance and our dividend policy. We have no intention of changing that," Francesco Starace said in reply to a question on the targets set this year.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, is looking to sell assets worth around 4.4 billion euros this year to help bring down its debt pile to 37 billion euros ($47 billion).

The state-controlled group is seeking to sell assets in Romania and Slovakia while reducing its stake in its 92 percent owned Spanish subsidiary Endesa.

Starace said the two options on the table for its Endesa stake were either to sell shares on the market or delist the group and then sell tranches to institutional investors.

"We will decide what to do next month," he said.

He said State Grid Corporation of China was interested in the Romanian assets the group is selling, adding another Chinese company had expressed interest in its 66 percent stake in Slovakian generating unit Slovenske Elektrarne. (1 US dollar = 0.7914 euro) (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)