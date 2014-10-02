BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
ROME Oct 2 Italian utility Enel has no plans to change the guidance it has given for debt and dividends this year, the group's CEO said on Thursday.
"We have given our guidance and our dividend policy. We have no intention of changing that," Francesco Starace said in reply to a question on the targets set this year.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, is looking to sell assets worth around 4.4 billion euros this year to help bring down its debt pile to 37 billion euros ($47 billion).
The state-controlled group is seeking to sell assets in Romania and Slovakia while reducing its stake in its 92 percent owned Spanish subsidiary Endesa.
Starace said the two options on the table for its Endesa stake were either to sell shares on the market or delist the group and then sell tranches to institutional investors.
"We will decide what to do next month," he said.
He said State Grid Corporation of China was interested in the Romanian assets the group is selling, adding another Chinese company had expressed interest in its 66 percent stake in Slovakian generating unit Slovenske Elektrarne. (1 US dollar = 0.7914 euro) (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.