* State Grid Corp of China interested in Romania assets
* Could sell Endesa stake to private investors after
delisting
* No plans to change debt, dividend guidance this year
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Oct 2 Chinese companies are interested in
buying the Romanian and Slovakian power assets that Enel
is looking to sell to cut its debt, the Italian
utility's CEO said on Thursday.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, has committed to
selling more than 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of assets this
year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating.
Besides its Romanian and Slovakian assets, the
state-controlled group led by CEO Francesco Starace also plans
to sell part of its 92 percent stake in Spanish utility Endesa
.
"There are Chinese companies interested in both Romania and
Slovakia," Starace told reporters at a lunch on Thursday.
He said State Grid Corporation of China had expressed an
interest in its Romanian distribution and generation assets.
China's cash-rich state power groups have been scooping up
overseas assets, taking advantage of the euro zone crisis. State
Grid Corp, the world's largest utility by revenues, has bought
minority stakes in Portuguese and Italian grid operators and is
also looking at Greece and Spain.
Starace did not say which Chinese firm was interested in
Enel's 66 percent stake in Slovak power plant Slovenske
Elektrarne. Some media reports have said China National Nuclear
Corporation (CNNC) is an interested party.
Czech utilities CEZ and EPH have already expressed
interest in Slovenske, which analysts at Santander have valued
at 3.6 billion euros including debt. The Slovakian state, which
owns 34 percent of the plant, has also said it is interested.
The Romanian government, which considers energy distribution
a strategic sector, has said it is interested in Enel's assets
in Romania.
"It's not a given we will exit all the countries where we
have assets for sale," Starace said.
SPANISH SALE
Starace, a long-standing executive at Enel before taking the
top spot in May, said the utility could either sell shares in
Spanish unit Endesa on the market, or delist the group
and then sell tranches to institutional investors.
"We will decide what to do next month," said Starace, who is
also the former head of renewable energy group Enel Green Power
.
In September, Starace told Reuters the company could sell up
to 22 percent in Endesa. Selling 22 percent of
the Spanish company could raise more than 6 billion euros at
current market prices.
Starace also said Enel had no plans to change the guidance
it has given for debt and dividends this year.
"We have given our guidance and our dividend policy. We have
no intention of changing that," Starace said in reply to a
question on the targets set this year.
Enel, which is 30 percent owned by the state, is trying to
get its debt pile down to 37 billion euros from 41.5 billion
euros at the end of March.
(1 US dollar = 0.7890 euro)
(Additional reportng and writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by
David Clarke)