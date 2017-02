PARIS Oct 18 Italian utility Enel is set to reach its 2011 target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, adding he was confident on the group's ability to ride out the sovereign debt crisis.

"I am confident (we will meet the EBITDA target)," Fulvio Conti said on the sidelines of an International Energy Agency conference. "We are confident we will get through the distressed situation of many governments in Europe."

Enel has no plans to restructure its debt, Conti added. "We are happy the way we are," he said. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Lionel Laurent)