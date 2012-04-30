ROME, April 30 Electricity consumption in Italy will not get back to the levels seen before the crisis until 2014 at the earliest, Fulvio Conti, chief executive of Italian utility Enel said on Monday.

"The situation in Italy is not going well. In the month of March alone we had a fall in consumption of 5 percent from the previous year and there is no recovery in sight," he told the group's shareholder meeting in Rome.

"I think we have to consider the fall in energy demand as a medium to long-term phenomenon. I don't think we will get back to pre crisis levels before 2014," he said.

Conti also confirmed full year targets announced in March, when it cut its dividend and investment plans and forecast core earnings in 2012 to fall to around 16.5 billion euros.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)