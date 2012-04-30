Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice, no one hurt - statement
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled on Thursday and Friday but no one was hurt, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
ROME, April 30 Electricity consumption in Italy will not get back to the levels seen before the crisis until 2014 at the earliest, Fulvio Conti, chief executive of Italian utility Enel said on Monday.
"The situation in Italy is not going well. In the month of March alone we had a fall in consumption of 5 percent from the previous year and there is no recovery in sight," he told the group's shareholder meeting in Rome.
"I think we have to consider the fall in energy demand as a medium to long-term phenomenon. I don't think we will get back to pre crisis levels before 2014," he said.
Conti also confirmed full year targets announced in March, when it cut its dividend and investment plans and forecast core earnings in 2012 to fall to around 16.5 billion euros.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.