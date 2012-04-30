(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Spanish regulation to knock 120 mln euros off EBITDA
* No need to write down Endesa value - Enel CEO
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, April 30 Weak economies in Italy and Spain
will prevent power demand there from returning to pre-financial
crisis levels until at least 2014, the chief executive of
Italian utility Enel said on Monday.
The countries, both struggling to stave off sovereign debt
woes, generate 76 percent of Enel group revenue and 69 percent
of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
"The situation in Italy is not going well. In the month of
March alone we had a fall in consumption of 5 percent from the
previous year, and there is no recovery in sight," chief
executive Fulvio Conti told a shareholder meeting in Rome.
"I think we have to consider the fall in energy demand as a
medium to long-term phenomenon. I don't think we will get back
to pre-crisis levels before 2014."
The situation was the same in Spain, he said, adding recent
fiscal and regulatory measures aimed at containing the nation's
massive power tariff deficit would cut some 120 million euros
($159 million) off Enel's EBITDA in 2012.
Spain has raised power prices 7 percent to contain a
24-billion euro tariff deficit generated by utilities selling
electricity below nominal costs.
The Spanish economy slipped back into recession in the first
quarter. Economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict
EU deficit limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would
delay a return to growth.
Spanish electricity demand fell for an eighth straight
month, national grid operator REE said on Monday.
Madrid's plans to introduce measures to keep the tariff
deficit in check made the scenario in Spain "uncertain and
unstable", Conti said.
Responding to investor concern, Conti said there was no need
to write down the value of Enel's Spanish arm, Endesa
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
