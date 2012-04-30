(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Spanish regulation to knock 120 mln euros off EBITDA

* No need to write down Endesa value - Enel CEO

By Alberto Sisto

ROME, April 30 Weak economies in Italy and Spain will prevent power demand there from returning to pre-financial crisis levels until at least 2014, the chief executive of Italian utility Enel said on Monday.

The countries, both struggling to stave off sovereign debt woes, generate 76 percent of Enel group revenue and 69 percent of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

"The situation in Italy is not going well. In the month of March alone we had a fall in consumption of 5 percent from the previous year, and there is no recovery in sight," chief executive Fulvio Conti told a shareholder meeting in Rome.

"I think we have to consider the fall in energy demand as a medium to long-term phenomenon. I don't think we will get back to pre-crisis levels before 2014."

The situation was the same in Spain, he said, adding recent fiscal and regulatory measures aimed at containing the nation's massive power tariff deficit would cut some 120 million euros ($159 million) off Enel's EBITDA in 2012.

Spain has raised power prices 7 percent to contain a 24-billion euro tariff deficit generated by utilities selling electricity below nominal costs.

The Spanish economy slipped back into recession in the first quarter. Economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict EU deficit limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would delay a return to growth.

Spanish electricity demand fell for an eighth straight month, national grid operator REE said on Monday.

Madrid's plans to introduce measures to keep the tariff deficit in check made the scenario in Spain "uncertain and unstable", Conti said.

Responding to investor concern, Conti said there was no need to write down the value of Enel's Spanish arm, Endesa

