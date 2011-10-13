* Enel CEO said in Sept new energy tax could impact div

* New tax will cost Enel 400 mln euros/yr 2011-2013

* Shares underperform sector (Adds comment, background, shares)

MILAN, Oct 13 Italian utility Enel said on Thursday that its dividend policy remained unchanged, though its full-year dividend could be affected by a one-off energy tax introduced earlier this year.

"The company confirms its policy of paying out 60 percent of net operating profit," a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

Earlier Enel shares fell around 4 percent after the group's Chief Executive Fulvio Conti told Bloomberg in an interview that because of the one-off tax its dividend was under review.

In September Conti told Reuters that the new energy tax introduced by the Italian government as part of austerity measures could lead to a reduction in investments and dividend.

Conti said the new tax would have an impact on full-year profits but added the group would have to wait to see how the new tax was actually applied.

Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, has said the new energy tax could cost the company about 400 million euros a year in terms of taxes between 2011 and 2013.

"This is a big reminder that dividends in the sector are under increasing pressure. Better switch to telcos if you want to play the dividend theme," a trader said.

At 1030 GMT Enel shares were down 3.34 percent at 3.47 euros while the European utilities index was down 1.38 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)